Carol L. Maddocks
Neptune - Carol Lee Maddocks 86, passed away April 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Born in East Orange on July 19, 1933.
Carol was the former owner of Flo's Luncheonette and Carol's Corner in Asbury Park.
Carol is predeceased by her parents; Jack and Florence Terry.
She is survived by her son's; Chester (Penny) Pownall and Paul (Lois) Pownall, her daughter's; Marlaina Winders and Dale Pownall also six Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services are private, entrusted to Jersey Shore Cremation Service, 36 Broad St, Manasquan.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020