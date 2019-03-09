|
Carol L. Mandeville
Toms River - Carol L. Mandeville, 70, of Toms River, died Tuesday March 5, 2019 at home. She was a 1966 graduate of Matawan Regional High School, where she was the captain of the majorettes and was voted Most Talented in the yearbook. Carol loved singing and performing and dazzled audiences all across the local area. She loved all animals, and her love for horses in particular led her to become an equine therapist. She also had worked for Siemens and Bell Labs. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist in Fair Haven. Surviving are her son, Scott Caldwell of Perkasie, PA, her daughter Tracy Caldwell and her partner Charles Kouri, of Chicago, her brothers, Charles K. Mandeville and Stephen Mandeville and his spouse Victor Aluise of Ocean Grove. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday from 11:00 AM with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. Those who wish may send flowers, or a contribution to The Mercer County Equestrian Center 431 Federal City Road Pennington, NJ 08534 would be appreciated.
