Services
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mandeville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Mandeville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol L. Mandeville Obituary
Carol L. Mandeville

Toms River - Carol L. Mandeville, 70, of Toms River, died Tuesday March 5, 2019 at home. She was a 1966 graduate of Matawan Regional High School, where she was the captain of the majorettes and was voted Most Talented in the yearbook. Carol loved singing and performing and dazzled audiences all across the local area. She loved all animals, and her love for horses in particular led her to become an equine therapist. She also had worked for Siemens and Bell Labs. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist in Fair Haven. Surviving are her son, Scott Caldwell of Perkasie, PA, her daughter Tracy Caldwell and her partner Charles Kouri, of Chicago, her brothers, Charles K. Mandeville and Stephen Mandeville and his spouse Victor Aluise of Ocean Grove. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday from 11:00 AM with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. Those who wish may send flowers, or a contribution to The Mercer County Equestrian Center 431 Federal City Road Pennington, NJ 08534 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now