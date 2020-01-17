|
Carol L. Palmieri
Brick - Carol L. Palmieri, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Point Pleasant, Carol has been a lifelong Brick resident.
Mrs. Palmieri worked as a Lab Technician at Monmouth Medical Center for 37 years and was loved by many of her coworkers.
Carol's greatest joy was her family, even though everyone affectionately knew her as a Nag, Grand Nag, Carol Nag, to name a few and she loved it! Family meant everything to her and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Alfred A. Palmieri; her children, Leslie Furey and her husband Kealan and Scott Palmieri and his wife, Dawn; her sister, Susan Schilling and her five adoring grandchildren, Dakota, Scotty, Ashley, Lena, Cheyenne and great grandson Richard.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 17, 2020