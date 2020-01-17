Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Palmieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Palmieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Palmieri Obituary
Carol L. Palmieri

Brick - Carol L. Palmieri, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Point Pleasant, Carol has been a lifelong Brick resident.

Mrs. Palmieri worked as a Lab Technician at Monmouth Medical Center for 37 years and was loved by many of her coworkers.

Carol's greatest joy was her family, even though everyone affectionately knew her as a Nag, Grand Nag, Carol Nag, to name a few and she loved it! Family meant everything to her and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Alfred A. Palmieri; her children, Leslie Furey and her husband Kealan and Scott Palmieri and his wife, Dawn; her sister, Susan Schilling and her five adoring grandchildren, Dakota, Scotty, Ashley, Lena, Cheyenne and great grandson Richard.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -