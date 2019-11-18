Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Carol Lynn LoPresti Obituary
Carol Lynn LoPresti

Red Bank - Carol Lynn LoPresti, 77, of Red Bank, passed away on November 15, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Perth Amboy to the late Meyer and Kathleen (Connolly) Starkman. Carol was devoted to her family and was also an avid dog lover. She especially loved her goldendoodle, Leo. She retired as a teacher from the Sayreville School System in 2001 after 30 years and was a member of the New Jersey Education Association.

She is survived by her beloved husband Joseph LoPresti of 46 years, her loving son Joseph M. LoPresti and his fiancé Lindsey Kirdahy, her dear sister Phyllis Starkman, her sister in law Marian Mayer and her brother in law Frank LoPresti and his wife Diane.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 4 - 9 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Carol's memory to the Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Please visit Carol's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
