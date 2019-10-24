|
|
Carol Lynn (Satter) McLean
New Smyrna Beach, FL - Carol Lynn (Satter) McLean, 70, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away October 17, 2019. Born in Red Bank, NJ, Carol graduated from Red Bank Regional High School in 1967. Marrying her high school sweetheart, Steven McLean on November 28, 1970, she then went on to begin a 31 year long standing career with New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. as manager. Retiring in 1997, she moved to Florida with her husband, enjoying 22 years of happy retired life together.
Carol was a generous, loving, caring wife, sister, aunt and friend loved by all who had the privilege of being in her company and always putting everyone before herself. Carol hosted wonderful holidays and memorable family parties at her home in Little Silver & New Smyrna Beach. She loved animals, 50's & 60's music, attending Nascar races at Daytona International Speedway and was an avid fan of the New York Giants.
Carol was predeceased by her father, William V. Satter; mother & step father Isabel & John Sanford; her brothers, Victor, Thomas, Richard; and sisters Elizabeth Morgan and Joan Calt. Carol is survived by her heart broken husband, Steven McLean; sister Virginia Baker, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; her cherished dog Molly Magee; and many many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Carol will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ, Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral service on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral, with entombment to follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: SPCA or The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019