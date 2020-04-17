Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Carol M. Schwind


1947 - 2020
Carol M. Schwind Obituary
Carol M. Schwind

Rhome, TX - Carol M. Schwind, 72, of Rhome, Texas died April 8, 2020 at UT Southwest Medical Center in Dallas, Texas after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 14, 1947 in Red Bank, N.J. the daughter of Paul and Helen Tamburella, Her working career included many years as a Police Dispatcher for various departments. She is survived by her husband John and nephews Paul and Thomas Tamburella.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul.

Burial will be at the Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
