Carol Marosi-Gomez
- - Carol Marosi-Gomez of Jackson passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She leaves her loving family of sisters, Ruth Calvano and Elizabeth Marosi, brother, Alex Marosi, fiancé, Dwayne Johnson, mother, Ruth Kellaway, children, Nicholas and Noah Gomez, William, Nathaniel and Aidan Johnson, Ashley Grant and Taylor Johnson. She was predeceased by her father, Alex Marosi and her son, Michael Angel Gomez.
Carol was a registered nurse for 30 years and worked for Meridian Health and later Hampton Behavioral Health. She enjoyed making jewelry, fishing with her sons and spending time with her beloved family.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 1st from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with a memorial service to begin at 8pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019