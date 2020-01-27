|
|
Carol McFadden
Tinton Falls - Carol McFadden, 83, of Tinton Falls, formerly of Hazlet, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was born Carol Martin on November 5, 1936 in Queens, NY, where she grew up. After marriage, Carol and her husband, Joseph, settled in Hazlet to raise their family in 1966. She remained in Hazlet until 2013, when she moved to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls. Before retirement, Carol worked for IFF for over 25 years, where she held various positions during her career. Carol was a adoring wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Agnes (Peterson) Martin, her beloved and devoted husband, Joseph Anthony McFadden, and her sister, Lynn Strelzick. Carol is survived by her loving children, Michael McFadden and his wife, Barbara, of Wyckoff, Steven McFadden and his wife, Maria, of Port Monmouth, and Dorothy Bao and her husband, Edward, of Shrewsbury, her dear siblings, James Martin and his wife, Elizabeth, and Dorothy Martin, and her cherished grandchildren, Tara McFadden, Edward Bao, Katie McFadden, Jack Bao, Steven McFadden and Thomas Bao. Carol will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, January 29th from 4 to 8 PM and Thursday, January 30th from 8:15 to 9:00 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, January 30th at 9:30 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church, Union Beach. Interment will follow at 12:30 PM at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020