|
|
Carol Overhand
Manahawkin - Carol J. Overhand, 84, of Manahawkin, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. She was born on Christmas Day in 1934 in Jersey City, NJ. Together with her husband Marius, they moved to Middletown to raise their three children. After her husbands retirement they settled in Forked River.
Mrs. Overhand worked in retail at Bradlees Department store for over 20 years.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Canneal; two sons and daughter-in-law, Marius Overhand, III, and William and Leah Overhand; 3 grandchildren, Rachel Overhand, and twin boys Jacob and William Overhand; great-granddaughter, Amelia.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Jeanne Wegman and her husband, Marius Overhand, Jr.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 19, 2019