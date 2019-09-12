|
Carol R. Miller
Alexandria, VA formerly of Oceanport - Carol R. Miller, 78, of Alexandria, VA formerly of Oceanport, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8th.
Born in Chestnut Hill, PA, Carol was raised in Avon, NJ and resided in Oceanport with her family for many years. Carol graduated from Monmouth College in 1963, and was an active member of their Blue & White Association until moving to Virginia in 2017. An avid sports fan, Carol never missed a men's and women's Monmouth University basketball game when she lived in Jersey.
Carol retired after 30 years as an elementary school teacher for Neptune Township Board of Education. She spent her entire teaching career at Shark River Hills School. She was a member of St. James Episcopal, Long Branch. Carol's entire life was dedicated to those she loved. She and her husband, Ed enjoyed travelling to their daughter's and grandchildren's sporting events.
Carol was predeceased by her husband Edward J. in April, 2019. Surviving is her daughter & son-in-law Sharon & Don Wright; her granddaughters Allison & Kathryn and her grandsons Dylan & Ethan.
Visitation Saturday September 14th 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory can be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street Eatontown, NJ 07724.
For messages of condolence please visit Carol's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019