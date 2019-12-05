Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol R. Wich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol R. Wich Obituary
Carol R. Wich

Bradley Beach - Carol R. Wich, 65, of Bradley Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Carol was born in Neptune and was a lifelong Shore resident, having lived in Bradley Beach and Belmar. She was a graduate of Asbury Park High School and worked for the US Postal Service for many years, both as a Letter Carrier and Counter Clerk, in Asbury Park and Oakhurst. She was a member of the Bradley Beach Library Writer's Club, and an avid gardener, who had studied Master Gardening at Rutgers. She also enjoyed the beach, her cats, and feeding birds.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Abraham Lincoln and Jennie (Rottenberg) Schwartz, as well as by her sister-in-law, Marie Lauffer. She is survived by her beloved husband Paul Wich and by her brother Michael Schwartz, both of Bradley Beach. Also surviving are Carol's cousin, Michael Schwartz, her brother-in-law, Alex Lauffer, and her in-laws, Charles and Gerri Wich, Jean D'Augustine, and Margaret Wich Hall and her husband Steve, as well as nephews and nieces.

Memorial visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -