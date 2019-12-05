|
Carol R. Wich
Bradley Beach - Carol R. Wich, 65, of Bradley Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Carol was born in Neptune and was a lifelong Shore resident, having lived in Bradley Beach and Belmar. She was a graduate of Asbury Park High School and worked for the US Postal Service for many years, both as a Letter Carrier and Counter Clerk, in Asbury Park and Oakhurst. She was a member of the Bradley Beach Library Writer's Club, and an avid gardener, who had studied Master Gardening at Rutgers. She also enjoyed the beach, her cats, and feeding birds.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Abraham Lincoln and Jennie (Rottenberg) Schwartz, as well as by her sister-in-law, Marie Lauffer. She is survived by her beloved husband Paul Wich and by her brother Michael Schwartz, both of Bradley Beach. Also surviving are Carol's cousin, Michael Schwartz, her brother-in-law, Alex Lauffer, and her in-laws, Charles and Gerri Wich, Jean D'Augustine, and Margaret Wich Hall and her husband Steve, as well as nephews and nieces.
Memorial visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019