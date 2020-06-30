Carol Rose Chaney
Carol Rose Chaney

Keyport - Carol Rose Chaney, 70, of Keyport, NJ passed away June 26, 2020. Carol was born to John and Patricia (nee: Dalgleish) Rudewicz in Jersey City, NJ. Carol was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed. Carol is survived by her four children: Jessica Chaney of Keyport, NJ, Rory Chaney of Lauderhill, FL, Jett Van Note and Lance Van Note of Coral Springs, FL, and her grandchildren Blake and Mason Dash.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
