Carol Rose Chaney



Keyport - Carol Rose Chaney, 70, of Keyport, NJ passed away June 26, 2020. Carol was born to John and Patricia (nee: Dalgleish) Rudewicz in Jersey City, NJ. Carol was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed. Carol is survived by her four children: Jessica Chaney of Keyport, NJ, Rory Chaney of Lauderhill, FL, Jett Van Note and Lance Van Note of Coral Springs, FL, and her grandchildren Blake and Mason Dash.









