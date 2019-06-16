Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St Maximilian Kolbe
130 St Maximilian Ln
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Berkley Twp - Carol S Polakowski 78 of Toms River died peacefully in her sleep on Friday June 14, 2019 at AristaCare in Manchester. Born in Newark to the late Walter & Lottie Polakowski, she resided in Newark until she moved to Toms River in 2004. She graduated St Casimir's Elementary School, Our Lady of the Valley High School and Saint Elizabeth College in 1962. She taught Mathematics for East Side High School, Newark for 37 years before retiring in 1999 and was awarded the prestigious Teacher of the Year award from both her high school and the county Benedetto Croce Educational Society. Carol was a parishioner of St Casimir's Church, Newark where she was a member of the Advisory Board, Treasurer of the Bingo Committee and member of the Altar Rosary Society and active in St Maximilian Kolbe Church, Toms River. She enjoyed her annual exotic vacations all over the world. She is predeceased by her sister Dorothy Polakowski in 1957. Surviving are her brother, Walter and his wife Yolanda of Manchester, niece Jill Thompson and nephew Barry Polakowski and many cousins, nieces, nephews and an aunt. Family & friends whose lives were touched by Carol are invited Monday 4-8 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday 9:30 AM at St Maximilian Kolbe, Toms River with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019
