|
|
Carol Virginia Ford
Chesapeake, VA - It is with great sadness we announce the loss of an incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Carol Virginia Ford of Chesapeake, originally from York, PA and Toms River, NJ, leaves her grandchildren - Jennifer O'Connell of Denver, CO, and Holly Presley, of Nashville, TN, two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Ann and Claire Maureen, grandson-in-law SSgt Jason Presley, and son-in-law Jack O'Connell. Mrs. Ford is the widow of Colonel W.E. Ford, Jr., and the sister-in-law to Marcella and Kurt Reininghaus of Rayfield, NJ, William ("Bill") and Joyce Ford of Pine Beach, NJ, and Joan Luker of Melbourne, FL. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Carol O'Connell, and her son, Michael Ford, DC.
Arrangements are being handled by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River, NJ, with a burial service on March 23, 2019 at 10:30 at Ocean County Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts to Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019