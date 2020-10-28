Carol W. Bolger
Carol W. Bolger, 87, died after a brief illness at Meridian Manor by the Sea, Ocean Grove on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born Carol Matilda Wischow on June 16, 1933 in Manhattan, Carol was raised in Bradley Beach. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine Wischow, and sister to the late Herbert Wischow. Carol was a proud graduate of Bradley Beach Elementary School and Asbury Park High School. Throughout her life she worked in various office jobs, with her last position as a legal secretary.
While he was delivering her mail, Carol met the love of her life, Edward Bolger in 1955. Nine months later, on April 8, 1956 they married at the Church of the Ascension in Bradley Beach and moved to their new home in Neptune, where Carol would reside for the next 64 years.
Carol and Ed were devoted to each other and were a shining example of a loving marriage for 44 years. They raised two daughters, Mary and Carol Ann, and were overjoyed with the blessings of six grandchildren. Carol loved her family and friends, including the Maliff family, and appreciated her life at the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean Grove, and the Metropolitan area. She enjoyed many trips to Broadway plays, museums, movies, music, along with the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and Europe.
Carol is predeceased by her wonderful husband, Ed, in 2000 and her dear niece, Catherine, in 2012. She is survived by her daughters, Carol A. Maliff and husband James, and Mary Geer and husband Robert, all of Wall, along with her six grandchildren: Eamonn Maliff and his fiancé Stacy Patterson, Terrence Maliff; and Thomas and wife Brie, Michael, Lisa, and Ellen Geer. She is also survived by her devoted sister-in-law, Jane Wischow, Trumbull, Ct and her loving nephews and niece.
The family appreciates the quality care and kindness given her by the nurses and staff at Manor by the Sea during the last eight months.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31 from 9-10:15 at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street , Belmar NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 31 at Holy Innocents RC Church , Neptune. Committal will follow at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
.