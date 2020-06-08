Carol W. Crance
Eatontown - Carol Wilma Crance, 81, a 52-year Eatontown resident, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Carol was born in Englewood, NJ to William T. and Elsie Michaelsen. She was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School - Class of 1956, and of the Tobé-Coburn School for Fashion. Carol had a 37-year retail career at Hahne's and Lord & Taylor. She is remembered for her love of family, travel, and going to the beach at Avon by the Sea. Carol was an incredibly dedicated, generous woman and a devoted wife, mother, and Mom-Mom. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Doris Nicol, and her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward "Buddy" Crance. She is survived by her three daughters: Cullette Williams and husband Bud of Danbury, CT; Kimberley Brown and husband Doug of Brewster, NY; and Karen Tulli and husband Frank of Flemington, NJ; as well as five grandchildren: Lauren, Brian, Kevin, Jake and Joey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or The Luther Memorial Church in Tinton Falls, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Eatontown - Carol Wilma Crance, 81, a 52-year Eatontown resident, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Carol was born in Englewood, NJ to William T. and Elsie Michaelsen. She was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School - Class of 1956, and of the Tobé-Coburn School for Fashion. Carol had a 37-year retail career at Hahne's and Lord & Taylor. She is remembered for her love of family, travel, and going to the beach at Avon by the Sea. Carol was an incredibly dedicated, generous woman and a devoted wife, mother, and Mom-Mom. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Doris Nicol, and her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward "Buddy" Crance. She is survived by her three daughters: Cullette Williams and husband Bud of Danbury, CT; Kimberley Brown and husband Doug of Brewster, NY; and Karen Tulli and husband Frank of Flemington, NJ; as well as five grandchildren: Lauren, Brian, Kevin, Jake and Joey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or The Luther Memorial Church in Tinton Falls, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.