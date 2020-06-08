Carol W. Crance
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol W. Crance

Eatontown - Carol Wilma Crance, 81, a 52-year Eatontown resident, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Carol was born in Englewood, NJ to William T. and Elsie Michaelsen. She was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School - Class of 1956, and of the Tobé-Coburn School for Fashion. Carol had a 37-year retail career at Hahne's and Lord & Taylor. She is remembered for her love of family, travel, and going to the beach at Avon by the Sea. Carol was an incredibly dedicated, generous woman and a devoted wife, mother, and Mom-Mom. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Doris Nicol, and her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward "Buddy" Crance. She is survived by her three daughters: Cullette Williams and husband Bud of Danbury, CT; Kimberley Brown and husband Doug of Brewster, NY; and Karen Tulli and husband Frank of Flemington, NJ; as well as five grandchildren: Lauren, Brian, Kevin, Jake and Joey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or The Luther Memorial Church in Tinton Falls, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved