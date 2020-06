Carol W. CranceEatontown - Carol Wilma Crance, 81, a 52-year Eatontown resident, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Carol was born in Englewood, NJ to William T. and Elsie Michaelsen. She was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School - Class of 1956, and of the Tobé-Coburn School for Fashion. Carol had a 37-year retail career at Hahne's and Lord & Taylor. She is remembered for her love of family, travel, and going to the beach at Avon by the Sea. Carol was an incredibly dedicated, generous woman and a devoted wife, mother, and Mom-Mom. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Doris Nicol, and her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward "Buddy" Crance. She is survived by her three daughters: Cullette Williams and husband Bud of Danbury, CT; Kimberley Brown and husband Doug of Brewster, NY; and Karen Tulli and husband Frank of Flemington, NJ; as well as five grandchildren: Lauren, Brian, Kevin, Jake and Joey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org , or The Luther Memorial Church in Tinton Falls, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com