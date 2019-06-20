|
Carol Walker Smiles
Beach Haven - Carol Walker Smiles, 77, passed away suddenly May 20, 2019 at her vacation home in Pocono Pines, PA. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey on July 11, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Helen (Nestler) Walker.
Carol grew up in Hoboken where she graduated from St Dominic's Academy. Carol loved spending her summers at shore with her family, a love she passed on to her own children after moving to Long Beach Island.
Carol was a successful business woman and entrepreneur. She owned and managed The Captain's Restaurant in Ship Bottom NJ for several years. She went on to earn her paralegal certificate in 1985. Later in life, Carol embarked on a very successful career as a real estate agent and broker. Before retiring she founded the first modular home business on Long Beach Island, CW Smiles Company, and served as its general contractor, receiving several awards recognizing her work and service.
Carol was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Pocono Pines. She loved nature, gardening, spending time on the beach with her family and friends, and she always enjoyed a good political debate. Carol was a loyal friend. Her biggest source of joy and pride were her children and her grandchildren. Her grandchildren's' swim and cross country meets, lifeguard tournaments, football games and music concerts were the highlight of her days and you could always find Carol present and there to support and cheer them on.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her brother, Gerard J Walker.
Surviving is her son, Christopher Paulillo of Beach Haven, NJ; daughters, Laura Dunlap and her husband, Robert of Barnegat Light, NJ, and Leslie Dolan and her husband Peter, of Manahawkin, NJ and her grandchildren; Jonathan, Emily, Abigail, Jessica, Daniel, Peter and Irelynn.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 28, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas in Beach Haven. A gathering of family and friends will take place at 10:30 AM and mass at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Vietnam Veterans of American or the March of Dimes.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono; online condolences can be made at www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Beach Haven Times on June 20, 2019