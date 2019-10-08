|
Carol "Cookie" Zambonis Jones
Berkeley Twp. - Carol "Cookie" Zambonis Jones age 83 of Holiday City Carefree, Berkeley Twp. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 6th. She was born and raised in Newark and lived in Jackson before moving to Hazlet in 1971 and to Holiday City Carefree in 2001. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was predeceased by her husband Daniel of 46 years in 2011. Surviving are her children Diane Barber and her husband Gersh of Brick, Deborah Trembley and her husband Thomas of Union Beach, Daniel A. Jones, Jr. and his wife Karen of Manchester, 4 grandchildren Jennifer, Evan, Hunter and Gabriel, 2 sisters Helena Zambonis and her partner Barbara Ferguson of Oceanside, CA and Stacy Zambonis Bishop and her husband Eddie of San Antonio, TX. Visiting will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm with a funeral service at 6:30 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the , . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019