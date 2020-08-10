Carolann Traverso
Lavallette - Carolann (Gennarelli) Traverso, 79, of Lavallette, New Jersey for 20 years, formerly of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, died unexpectedly on August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was a graduate of William A Paterson University; employee for Fair Lawn School District; past president of Ladies Auxiliary with the Knights of Columbus 8415; Lavallette Beautification Committee; former member of Lavallette Yacht Club; member of St. Pio's Parrish and Rosary Society. She will be greatly missed by all family and many friends.
Carolann is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Antoinette (Pezutti) Gennarelli; brother, Anthony Gennarelli and sister, Adaline Sack.
Carolann is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Traverso; Cherished mother to Richard Traverso and his wife Hayley of Saddle brook; Michael Traverso and his wife Susan of South Amboy; Robyn Briggs and her husband Tim of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; loving grandmother to Mellissa, Anthony, Nicholas, Vincent, Brian, Emily, Jack, Alexandra and Morrison; great grandmother to Kaelie and also her brother Joseph Gennarelli of Franklin Lakes, NJ
The family will received friends and relatives from 9:30 am to 10:00 am, Wednesday August 12, 2020 at St. Pio RC Church Lavallette with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10am with entombment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus 8415 for Simons Kitchen.
Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.ryanfuneralhome.com