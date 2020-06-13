Carole Ann Decker
Hazlet - Carole Ann Decker, 80 of Hazlet passed away Friday June 12, 2020.
A visitation will be held for Carole on Monday June 15, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735.
A funeral home service will be offered during the visitation at 12:30PM.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport, NJ.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.