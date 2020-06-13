Carole Ann Decker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Ann Decker

Hazlet - Carole Ann Decker, 80 of Hazlet passed away Friday June 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held for Carole on Monday June 15, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735.

A funeral home service will be offered during the visitation at 12:30PM.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport, NJ.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved