Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Carole Bohner Obituary
Carole Bohner

Point Pleasant - Carole Gesser Bohner, 81, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Born in North Bergen to the late George and Agnes Gesser, she was raised there and has lived in Point Pleasant for sixty years. Carole worked as a registered nurse at Point Pleasant Hospital for over twenty years. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her beloved husband of sixty-three years, John, and three children, Scott Bohner and his wife, Kimberly of Manahawkin, Eileen Platt and her husband, Richard of Beachwood, and Gregg Bohner and his wife, Meghan of Trumbull, CT. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Joseph, Alyssa, Jackie, Jenna, Declan, Mia, and Creagen; and three great-grandsons, Joseph, Jaxon, and Ryan.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Friday, July 12 a service will be held at the funeral home, followed by entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.

For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
