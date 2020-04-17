|
Carole "Harz" Harzmovitz
Toms River - Carole J. "Harz" Harzmovitz, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Complete Care at Shorrock Gardens in Brick, NJ. Carole was born in Chelsea, MA and lived in Staten Island, NY before moving to Toms River, NJ in 1972. Carole is predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 41 years, Stanley J. Harzmovitz; and her brothers John Ball and Lawrence Ball. Carole was also predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Catherine Ball. Surviving are her children Cinthia Lelievre and her husband Joe of Toms River, NJ; John Harz and his wife Diane of Toms River, NJ; Karen Pobol and her husband Gene of Toms River, NJ; her sisters Brenda Grasso of Manchester, NJ; Donna Esposito and her husband Pat of Margate, FL; her grandchildren Andrea Maturo and husband Jim, Kristen Harz and fiance´ Mike Parisi, Courtney Pobol, Nicholas Pobol, and Mark Pobol; and her great-granddaughter Ava Maturo. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. As the family matriarch, Carole's greatest joy was being surrounded by her loved ones. Carole's passions included cooking and baking for family and friends alike, reading, and music. She will be remembered for her larger-than-life personality and her special way of touching the lives of all who knew her. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all services are private under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ. A memorial service celebrating Carole will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Carole's memory to at Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020