|
|
Carole Henderson
Barnegat - Carole A. Henderson, 80, of (Waretown) Barnegat, NJ passed away peacefully at the Hospice at Southern Ocean Medical Center on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born in Newark, NJ to the late Raymond and Augusta Suesser. She lived in Chatham Twp., NJ before moving to (Waretown) Barnegat 20 years ago.
Mrs. Henderson was a Registered Nurse at West Hudson Hospital, Kearny and the Prudential Insurance Company for many years before her retirement.
She was founding member with the Pebble Beach Homeowners Association in Barnegat/Waretown, NJ and a member of the Pine Shores Art Association.
Mrs. Henderson was selected to attend Arts High School in Newark and that education gave her the love of art all of her life. She won awards at Cape Coral art shows in Florida were she spent the last 18 winters. She also enjoyed English History and went on over 14 trips with her husband to England and Scotland.
Surviving are her husband: John (Jack) Henderson, Son: Erik Trawin and his wife Kris of Philipsburg, NJ, Daughter: Terri Somers of Plainview, AR, Granddaughter, Brittany Sulpy. Also surviving are a Brother Raymond Suesser and his wife Joan and daughter Natalie, Step-Son: John (Jack) Rockaway Park, NY, son Albert and a granddaughter, Angela and two great grandchildren, Ariel and Hunter.
There will be a private cremation.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019