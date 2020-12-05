Carole J. Armstrong
Point Pleasant - Carole J. Emmett Armstrong (nee Wardell), 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Point Pleasant to the late Richard and Alice Wardell, she was a lifelong area resident.
Carole worked at ShopRite in Brielle and Wall for many years, retiring as manager of the seafood department. She loved to crochet and to spend time with her family.
She was predeceased by her first husband, George Emmett; her second husband, Gregg Armstrong; son, George; daughter, Barbara Ann; brother, Richard; and sisters, Romana, and Barbara.
Surviving are her children, Crystalee Bridgeman (Donald) of Brick, Dean Emmett (Mary) of Toms River, Shane Emmett (Beth) of Brick, Michelle Emmett of Toms River, and Mitchell Emmett of Brick. Also surviving are her brother, Steven Wardell; twenty grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m., Monday, December 7 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 8 a service will be held at the funeral home and followed by interment at Laurelton Baptist Cemetery, Brick. (Facial coverings are required and adherence to social distancing will be in effect. Time limiting is requested for consideration of others wishing to pay respects.)
