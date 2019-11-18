|
Carole Richter
Greenbackville - Carole Richter, 75 of Greenbackville, VA, formerly of Toms River, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Carole was the comptroller for Coastal Learning Center in Point Pleasant for 20 years, retiring in 2005. She was very active in the Lutheran Church, serving as Treasurer, on the Religious School Committee and the Alter Guild. Among the many activities Carole enjoyed were Mahjong, pot luck dinners, her pool girls and baking. She was born and raised in New York. In her early twenties she moved to Jackson and then Toms River before moving to Virginia in 2018. Carole was predeceased by her mother Helene Kilkenny and a granddaughter Heather Johnson.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen Phillips and husband Dave, Janet Crowley and husband John, Wendy Torre-Johnson and husband Mark, Amy Ringen and husband Ray; grandchildren Robert Phillips and wife Lauren, Dr. Alisha Crowley, Samantha Crowley, Matt Johnson, Nicholas Torre, Dylan Ringen and Addison Ringen.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2309 Route 70, Manchester, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019