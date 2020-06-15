Carole Russo Marzarella
Lakewood - Carole Russo Marzarella of Lakewood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 14th 2020 surrounded by her family.
Carole was born on January 27th 1935 in Asbury Park; the daughter of the late John & Filomena Russo.
As a young adult Carole worked for Bell Telephone and in 1982 she began working for the family business, All County Enterprises, until she retired in 2005
Carole enjoyed wintering in Florida , day trips to Atlantic City where blackjack was her game of choice, teaching ceramics in her studio, crocheting, painting, dirty martinis, cheating in Rummy 500 at family dinners, golf, and Friday night dinners at Eagle Ridge.
Wife of the late Raymond Marzarella Sr, Sister of the late John Russo, Joe Russo, Cecilia Sestito, Anthony Russo, Anna Martone, and great grandmother of the late Natalie Rae Marzarella, Carole is survived by her four sons, Samuel J. of Belmar, Raymond Jr. and his wife Dawn of Lakewood, Vincent and his wife Barbara of Toms River, Gerald of Brick; her five grandchildren, Kristin, Raymond and his wife Joan, Matthew, Alexandra and her fiancé Chris, Samantha, a step-granddaughter, Brittany Engesser and her fiancé Justin, her sister Theresa Freda and her caretaker Francis and his family, who she came to consider her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to POAC (Parents of Autistic Children), 1989 Route 88 Brick NJ 08724 or by visiting www.poac.net
Due to Covid 19 regulations the service will be private. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.