Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Freehold Twp - Carole S. Kaplan, 75, of Freehold Township died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at home. She was born in Elizabeth and had resided in Freehold Township for many years.

She was a graduate of Monmouth University, West Long Branch.

Mrs. Kaplan was a teacher in the Freehold Township Schools for over 30 years before her retirement.

She was a member of the New Jersey Education Association, Monmouth County Education Association, and the Freehold Township Education Association.

Surviving are her husband, Donald S. Kaplan; a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Christie Kaplan; four grandchildren, Andrew and wife Gianella, David and wife Elizabeth, Hailey, and Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Audrey.

Funeral services will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Congregation Sons of Israel Cemetery, Englishtown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
