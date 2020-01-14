|
|
Carolee Latsch
Belford - Carolee D. Latsch, 77, a longtime resident of Belford, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 11th. Carolee was born in Elizabeth, on March 3, 1942, a daughter of Doris Milkie and the late John Brownlee. She was a communicant of Saint Catherine's Church in Middletown. Carolee loved animals; she had many pets throughout the years. She and her husband befriended many neighbors while walking their dogs. She was a proud and strong Irish woman. Her faith and family kept her strong during her longtime battle with cancer.
Carolee is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Robert Latsch and their daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Emil Merhige. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren; Carleigh, Maree, and Emil, Jr. along with 2 great granddaughters; Kali and Mila and her mother Doris Milkie.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Catherine's Church, at a later date. For the Mass date and condolences, please visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020