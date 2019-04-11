|
Caroline Brown Wilson
Durham, NC - Caroline Brown Wilson, longtime resident of Island Heights and more recently of Durham, NC, passed peacefully on April 7, 2019 at the age of 86. She was predeceased by loving husband John B. Wilson of Island Heights, NJ and parents Ernest T. Brown and Ruth Beckley Brown of Watchung, NJ. Caroline is survived by daughters Catherine Avery Ribar and husband David of Melbourne, Australia, Christina Robinson Moon of Durham, NC, and grandsons David T. Ribar and wife Christina of Princeton, NJ and Matthew K. Ribar and fiancé Melanie of Washington, DC. She is also survived by brother Truman Beckley Brown and wife Barbara of Williamsville, NY, stepsons Mark Wilson of Ijamsville, MD and Peter Wilson of Canal Fulton, OH.
Caroline graduated from North Plainfield High School and the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA (1955) where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Theta Alpha Phi fraternities. At her 50th reunion she was inducted into The Olde Guard of the College of William and Mary. She was a 30 year member of the Flemington Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Island Heights United Methodist Church until her 2014 move to Durham to be closer to her daughter, Christina.
Her grandfather, The Reverend Ernest R. Brown, bought a home on Central Avenue in September 1913 and her family summered there for many years. Mrs. Wilson built a permanent home in 1990 when she retired to Island Heights.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday April 13, 2019 at Island Heights United Methodist Church, 111 Ocean Avenue, Island Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Island Heights United Methodist Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019