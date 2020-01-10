Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's R.C. Church
165 Bethany Road
Holmdel, NJ
Caroline C. Garguilo


1923 - 2020
Caroline C. Garguilo Obituary
Caroline C. Garguilo

Holmdel - Caroline C. Garguilo passed away on January 8, 2020.

She was born to Nicholas and Josephine Casale on April 24, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael J. Garguilo and son-in-law, William Roche. She leaves behind her daughter, Carol Ann Roche and son, Neil and wife, Denise, Garguilo, plus 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Caroline was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and was a proud homemaker. She was a happy person and was surrounded by her family upon her death. She passed quietly into the hands of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Caroline's life can be summed up by this saying: "Momma is family." You will be forever missed and loved.

Visitation, Tuesday, January 14th, 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, January 15th, 10:00 am, at St. Benedict's R.C. Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.

To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Caroline's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the , Greater New Jersey Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
