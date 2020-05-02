Caroline Calabrese
Lincroft - Caroline Calabrese, age 95, peacefully passed away on May 1, 2020. She was born in New York City and raised in Yorkville, NY. Caroline moved to New Jersey after marrying Wesley Calabrese and raised their three children. She worked in sales, enjoyed her home, cooking and entertaining, making home the hub of get togethers. Her cooking skills were amazing, and her baked ziti was the best. Her greatest love and pride was her grandson, Sean, watching him perform on stage.
Caroline was predeceased by her husband, Wesley, parents Caroline and George Stehnken, and brothers Joseph and George. She is survived by her loving children, Robert, Richard and Dolores, son-in-law Frank and her cherished grandson, Sean Bell of New York.
Thank you to Hackensack-Meridian Nursing of Shrewsbury for their care along with friends Monica, Carol, Linda, Jeanne, Pat and Dave for their love and kindness over the years.
Mom you are forever in our hearts.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Caroline's name at www.actorsfund.org or a charity of your choice. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.