Caroline Sherard



Lakewood - Caroline Sherard, 83, passed away on August 11, 2020 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ after a long battle with cancer.



She was born on December 10, 1936 in Camaguey, Cuba to Roberto Crump and Maria America Dollison. She married and moved to the United States and became a citizen in 1966. Caroline dedicated her life to her family and the work of Christ. She is survived by her three sons Warren Anthony Sherard, Leo Lemuel Sherard and Alexis Alphonso Sherard.



A public walk-through viewing will be held on August 21, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Light of the World Family Worship Church on 2400 South Broad Street in Hamilton, NJ. Anderson Funeral Home in Trenton, NJ will be handling the funeral arrangements.









