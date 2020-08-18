1/1
Caroline Sherard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline Sherard

Lakewood - Caroline Sherard, 83, passed away on August 11, 2020 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on December 10, 1936 in Camaguey, Cuba to Roberto Crump and Maria America Dollison. She married and moved to the United States and became a citizen in 1966. Caroline dedicated her life to her family and the work of Christ. She is survived by her three sons Warren Anthony Sherard, Leo Lemuel Sherard and Alexis Alphonso Sherard.

A public walk-through viewing will be held on August 21, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Light of the World Family Worship Church on 2400 South Broad Street in Hamilton, NJ. Anderson Funeral Home in Trenton, NJ will be handling the funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
300 N Willow St
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 394-1702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved