Caroline Smith
Caroline Smith

Mrs. Caroline Smith, 92, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away Monday, April 27th with her family at her side. Caroline was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and Jersey City Medical Center.

She was a Registered Nurse who worked in the hospital and private duty nursing. She resided in Bloomfield until retiring to Brick, NJ in 1992 and to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2014.

Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Smith (married 61 years), her son Bruce Robert, her parents Alexander and Mary Garb, and her sister Regina H. Garb.

She is survived by her 5 children: Lillian C. Cleary and her husband Henry, Douglas A. Smith, Ronald K. Smith, Eileen M. Slutsky and Robert A. Smith and his wife Ann. Nine grandchildren: Eileen Cleary, Henry Cleary, Ryan Smith, Brennan Smith, Marissa Stephenson and her husband Wes, Max Slutsky and his wife Rose, Alexis Ganesh and her husband Varun, Tara Smith and Kelly Smith; and five great-grandchildren.

For many years, Caroline and her late husband Bob, owned a shore house in Seaside Park, NJ. Many wonderful gatherings of family and friends were held there. Caroline enjoyed entertaining, travel, crochet and crafting.

A private funeral was held at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home in Bloomfield on Saturday May 2nd.

Interment followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave condolences online please visit: www.LevandoskiGrillo.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
