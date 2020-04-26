Services
Jackson - Caroline Territo, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020 at the Bartley Healthcare Rehab & Nursing Home in Jackson, NJ. Born in Waldwick, NJ Carol had lived in Fair Lawn prior to moving to Toms River and later to The Orchards at Bartley in Jackson. Carol was a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone as well as worked in Sales for Sterns and Sears Department Stores.

Carol was predeceased by her loving husband Albert whom she was married to for 58 years. Carol is survived by her son Thomas Territo of Toms River, her brother and sister in law Anthony and Linda Perna, her niece Jennifer Snell and her husband Gerard and their children; Brenden and Lexi, and her nephew Christopher Perna and his wife Brooke and their child Talia.

Entombment will be private at the Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River and arrangements were under the direction of Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in Carol's name may be made to , 501 St Jude Place., Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences may also be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfuneralhome.com
