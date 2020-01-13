|
Carolyn A. Rotonda
Seaside Park, NJ - Carolyn A. Rotonda, 94, of Seaside Park, NJ died on Thursday January 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born on March 7, 1925 in Newark, NJ and lived in Nutley, NJ for nearly 50 years before moving to Seaside Park, NJ permanently 18 years ago. She was a top salesperson for Stanley Home Products for 40 years then worked in retail through her mid-80s.
Carolyn was a great cook and a legendary baker. Her Friday night pizza making and her Christmas cookies are part of the history of the family and her Nutley and Seaside Park neighborhoods.
Carolyn was a parishioner of St. Mary RC Church in Nutley, N J and St. Catharine RC Church in Seaside Park, NJ. She was a member of the Italian American Club in Seaside Heights, NJ and played for a Bridge Club locally.
Carolyn is predeceased by her parents Robert and Josephine (Ilaria) Rivello, her brother Samuel Rivello, and her beloved husband, Louis Rotonda. Carolyn and Louis were married for 58 wonderful and devoted years.
Surviving are her children Gerald "Jerry" Rotonda, Sr. of Seaside Park, NJ, Michael Rotonda and his wife Patricia of Tijeras, NM and Mary Louise Mitterhoff of Washington, DC; her sisters Adeline Struening, Sister Margeurite Rivello, and Roberta Ponzio; her beloved grandchildren Lauren (David), Gerald, Jr. (Kelly), Jason (Jade), Caitlin, Michael, Matthew and Samuel and her great grandchildren Kalaya, Logan and Jaxson. She is also survived by her many cousins on the Ilaria side of her family, with whom she shared a deep affection and love of life.
Family will receive friends on Friday January 17, 2020 from 4-7 pm for a Memorial Gathering at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10am at St. Catharine RC Church in Seaside Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's name to www.st.jude.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020