1/
Carolyn Ballard Carlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ballard Carlin

Wall Twsp. - Carolyn May Carlin (Carol) 69, passed away July 2, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Neptune, to Warren and Bertha Ballard. She leaves behind four children, John Malloy, Greg Malloy, Tom (Grace) Malloy and Linda Hopkins. 6 Grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Two brothers Warren (Joan) Ballard, and Steven (Pat) Ballard. And many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband George T. Carlin, brother Donald Ballard and two sisters Jane Sharp and Joan Stohlman. For service information please contact her son Tom @ (609) 721-4216




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved