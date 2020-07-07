Carolyn Ballard Carlin



Wall Twsp. - Carolyn May Carlin (Carol) 69, passed away July 2, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Neptune, to Warren and Bertha Ballard. She leaves behind four children, John Malloy, Greg Malloy, Tom (Grace) Malloy and Linda Hopkins. 6 Grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Two brothers Warren (Joan) Ballard, and Steven (Pat) Ballard. And many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband George T. Carlin, brother Donald Ballard and two sisters Jane Sharp and Joan Stohlman. For service information please contact her son Tom @ (609) 721-4216









