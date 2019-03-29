|
Carolyn Corcoran
Howell - Carolyn Corcoran, 70, of Howell passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in White Plains and grew up in Brooklyn. Carolyn moved to Staten Island and spent the last 32 years of her life in Howell. She drove a school bus while her youngest son was preschool age. Once he was in school, Carolyn owned and operated a candy store, and later served as the office manager for HG Edwards Windows & Doors, a home improvement business she and her husband owned.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Dennis Corcoran of Howell; children, Justin Moore and his wife, Claudia of Brick, Chris Moore and his wife, Nicole of Freehold, and Greg Corcoran and his wife, Jennifer of Columbus; sisters, Linda Castellana of Brooklyn and Gail Staiti of Monroe; and her grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Ella Moore, Brody Moore, Mia Moore, Santino Moore, Nico Moore, Jackson Corcoran, and Luke Corcoran.
Her friends and family all knew her as a beautiful steadfast woman, dependable in any situation for comfort and advice, a sense of humor that came out in her honest and straightforward response to everyday life situations, intelligence, common sense and reason you could rely on, and always a great companion. But mostly, her inner strength was admired by all who knew her, especially in the way she handled her pain and suffering in the later years of her life...always concerned for others first, and never shedding a tear for herself. As she faced the end of her life, the loved ones at her side will never forget the three squeezes from her hand that meant "I love you".
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 9:30 AM Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Church of St. Veronica, 4215 Route 9, Howell. Interment will follow in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019