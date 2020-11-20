Carolyn E. Brown
Colts Neck - Following a mighty battle with cancer, Carolyn E. Brown, 64, went to be with The Lord on Nov. 9th, while at home, with family by her side as she wished.
Born in Long Branch, NJ, to Lindal & Joyce Brown, she was the 2nd oldest of 5 children. Carolyn was predeceased by her baby brother, Joseph, in 1967 and her parents in 2002. As Owner and President, Carolyn made Brown's a woman-owned and led HVAC and Contracting company, a rarity in NJ. Carolyn's big heart and spirit of generosity were the core to having close relationships with employees and customers alike. Having an open-door policy, Carolyn was never too busy to listen to anyone, and it brought her great joy to help others. Carolyn's integrity in business made for long-standing relationships with her vendors and customers, where a hand shake still stood for something.
Carolyn enjoyed listening to vintage tunes from Broadway musicals, while working. Those who knew her well, will remember her beautiful voice. She would belt out a tune at work or at home if it was one of her favorites. Yet, at home, she loved doing her unbelievable 5,000-piece puzzles; she loved watching TV detective and mystery shows. And in her yard, she loved bird watching & flower gardening. These filled her soul with great peace.
Carolyn is survived by her Lifetime Companion, Angela DiMarzo, Colts Neck; 3 siblings, Linda F Brown, Colts Neck, Larry E Brown, Hazlet, & Douglas R Brown, Asbury Park; Cherished nieces & nephews, Maddie M Sanders, Brooklyn, Shelby Rae Brown, Manhattan, Michael Dwyer, Staten Island, Christian Brown, Neptune, & Jason & Heather Vaught, & children, Ashley & Austin, Zionsville, IN; Dr. Steven Layne of Chicago, IL, cousin, & Aunt's Carol Rector, IN & Suzie Layne, CA were lovingly supportive in her final days. Many other cousins & relatives were loved by Carolyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carolyn loved children and the hope they brought to this world. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to Sylvia's Children of Holmdel at www.sylviaschildren.com
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.