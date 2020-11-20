Carolyn Joyce Alt



Wall - Carolyn Joyce Alt, 75, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the CareOne rehab facility in Wall, NJ from complications following cancer surgery three months prior.



Due to the current COVID 19 situation, a private burial ceremony is occurring this week. A public memorial event for Carolyn will be planned for the Spring or early Summer of 2021, assuming the COVID crisis has abated.



Born to Robert A. and Mildred E. Gerhold on March 2, 1945 in Bronx, NY, Carolyn graduated from Shrewsbury Elementary School in 1958, from Red Bank High School in 1962 and from Gettysburg College in 1966.



Following college graduation, she taught at elementary schools in Piscataway, NJ. Shrewsbury, NJ, and Prince George County, VA. Later career positions included: Child Care Director at the Asbury Park YMCA, Campaign Coordinator for The United Way of Ocean County, Associate Director at Family & Children's Services in Oakhurst and, most recently, Business Manager for her husband Doug's music performances.



Carolyn was a life-long member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Red Bank. She was very active in the Shrewsbury Homesteaders organization, serving most recently as President.



She was married to Thomas Mott from 1966 to 1985, with daughter Kim being born to that marriage in 1970.



Carolyn married J. Douglas Alt in 1993, living with him in Wanamassa until her death. She enjoyed sharing several "road trips" with Doug each year, exploring the by-ways of many states in this great country in conjunction with music gigs and visits with relatives.



Carolyn's parents, Robert and Mildred, predeceased her. She is survived by daughter Kimberly E. (Mott) Mischler, son-in-law Brad Mischler and grandchildren Brooke and Wade Mischler, of Woodbury, MN. Her brother Richard R. Gerhold and sister-in-law Bette Gerhold live in Cypress, TX. Nephew Bryan R. Gerhold lives in Austin, TX. Nephew Kevin L. Gerhold and neice Melissa B. Gerhold live in Houston, TX. Step-daughter Kristl (Alt) Stanaland, son-in-law David Stanaland, step-granddaughters Sarah and Leah Stanaland reside in Denver, NC. Nephew-in-law Declan O'Scanlon is in Little Silver, NJ.



To be established in the near future will be a Memorial Fund endowing a monetary prize, in Carolyn's name, for the Essay Contests sponsored by the Shrewsbury Homesteaders each year for 8th graders at the Shrewsbury Elementary School. She had been very active in this program of encouraging the writing abilities of Shrewsbury students. For inquiries, contact the School Principal.









