Carolyn Louise Reeves


1934 - 2020
Carolyn Louise Reeves Obituary
Carolyn Louise Reeves

Neptune - Carolyn Louise Reeves, 85, a long time resident of Neptune, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Bayshore Health Care Center, Holmdel.

Carolyn, known to family and friends as "Lou," was employed early in life at the Curtis Publishing Company (Philadelphia), home to popular magazines such as Ladies Home Journal and Jack and Jill. In 1972 she relocated to Neptune, moving her young family to the 'Jersey' shore she loved so much. She worked for many years as Head Bank Teller at Midlantic National Bank in Neptune and as an Administrative Worker for The Monmouth County Court System in Freehold. Carolyn enjoyed strolls on the boardwalk, family gatherings, and the annual Belmar Seafood Festival. She had a passion for music, crossword puzzles, and the New York Yankees.

Carolyn was born November 3, 1934 in Sharon Hill, PA, to the late Thomas and Elsie Bishop and is predeceased by five siblings Gloria Randolph, Fayetta Walley, Thomas Bishop, Wilbur Bishop and Robert Bishop.

She is survived by her loving children; Alisa Langhorn and her husband Joseph of Montclair, NJ, Wayne Reeves of Richmond, VA, Ankoma Osayande (Barry) and his wife Destiny of Neptune, NJ, 9 adored grandchildren Jasmine, Renee, Wayne, Nina, Julianna, Zion, Jaylyn, Jovonte, Justice, seven cherished great-grandchildren, sisters Mildred Green of Eatontown, NJ, Joy Bishop and Elsie Bishop both of PA, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lou loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. Services for Carolyn at this time are private. To leave the family a online condolence please visit www.dayfunerlhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
