Carolyn Pigage
Jackson ~ Formerly of Long Branch - Carolyn Pigage, age 76 of Jackson and formerly of Long Branch, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Carolyn was born and raised in Long Branch and was a 1962 graduate of Long Branch High School. She was a parishioner of St. James Episcopal Church in Long Branch where she was active in the Church bazaars. She was an avid NY Yankee fan and enjoyed knitting and cross-stitch; above all, she loved spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband George in 2013; her parents, Charles and Felicia Rockhill and her sister, Kathy McCue in 2019. Surviving are three daughters and sons in law, Joy and George Lindstrom of Eatontown, Jennifer and John Wolff of Aberdeen, Julie and Bill Dixon of Hamilton and three grandchildren, Jessica Lindstrom, Megan Lindstrom and Amanda Wolff.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 - 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am at St. James Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020