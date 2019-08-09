|
|
Carolyn Vacca
Atlanta, GA - Carolyn Westbo Vacca, 71, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Born on April 4, 1948 in Staten Island, NY. She married Saverio "Sam" Vacca on July 29, 1972. They moved from Staten Island to Howell, NJ to Cumming, GA.
Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Sam Vacca and their 3 children (spouses): Adrienne Colegrove (Jarred), Sam Vacca, Jr. (Kristin), and Stuart Vacca. She has 8 grandchildren: Thomas, Raleigh, Michael, Brayden, Aili, Rhyan, Harrison and Emma. She also leaves behind her beloved brother, Warren Westbo and his wife, Veronica. Carolyn was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Westbo Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church, 7620 Lanier Drive, Cumming, GA 30041.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019