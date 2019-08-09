Services
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
For more information about
Carolyn Vacca
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald & Son Funeral Home
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald & Son Funeral Home
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church
7620 Lanier Drive
Cumming, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Vacca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Vacca


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Vacca Obituary
Carolyn Vacca

Atlanta, GA - Carolyn Westbo Vacca, 71, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Born on April 4, 1948 in Staten Island, NY. She married Saverio "Sam" Vacca on July 29, 1972. They moved from Staten Island to Howell, NJ to Cumming, GA.

Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Sam Vacca and their 3 children (spouses): Adrienne Colegrove (Jarred), Sam Vacca, Jr. (Kristin), and Stuart Vacca. She has 8 grandchildren: Thomas, Raleigh, Michael, Brayden, Aili, Rhyan, Harrison and Emma. She also leaves behind her beloved brother, Warren Westbo and his wife, Veronica. Carolyn was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Westbo Buckley.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Deer Creek Shores Presbyterian Church, 7620 Lanier Drive, Cumming, GA 30041.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now