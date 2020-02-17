|
Carrie Napier Perri
Holland, PA - Carrie Napier Perri, 102, of Holland, PA, departed this life peacefully on February 14, 2020. Born on May 21, 1917, in Buena Vista, Virginia, Carrie served in the U.S. Navy as a WAVE in World War II. While stationed in Topeka, KA, she met her future husband Petty Officer Jim Perri. The two married in 1946 and remained by one another's side until Jim's death in 2006. After the war, the couple returned to Jim's home in Franklin Township, where they raised their three daughters. They relocated to Hopewell Borough in 2004, where their devoted daughter, Jackie, provided unfailing support in their later years. Upon Jim's death, Carrie moved to Twining Village, Holland, PA, where she received loving care until her passing.
Carrie's girls were the center of her universe and she took great pleasure in all their achievements, large and small. She served as a Girl Scout leader for each and shared with them her love of nature and the world around them. She proudly watched them graduate from college and go on to successful careers in teaching, management consulting and the law. Her love of family also extended to her many brothers and sisters and she always looked forward to "going home" to Virginia to visit them and her many nieces and nephews. Above all, Carrie was a kind, gentle spirit whose unbounded optimism touched all who knew her.
Carrie was predeceased by her beloved husband, James J. Perri, Jr.; her parents Mary and George Napier; her sisters and brothers Zelia, Geraldine, Norman, Earl and Alfred "Nick" Napier, Mabel Moore and Myrtle Hill. She is survived by her beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine Perri and Chet Farrington of Jim Thorpe, PA, Jacqueline Perri and John Blasi of Hopewell and the Hon. Jamie Perri, J.S.C. (Ret.) and James McGovern, Esq., of Ocean; step-grandchildren Chet, III, Mark and Brittanie Farrington, Sarah McGovern and two step-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Cromwell-Immordino Memorial Home in Pennington. The funeral and burial will be private. Those wishing to honor Carrie's memory may make donations to the Twining Village Benevolent Fund, 280 Middle Holland Road, Holland PA 18966 or online through www.diakon.org/giving/online-donation.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020