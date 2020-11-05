1/1
Carrie S. La Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie S. La Ford

Hackensack - La Ford, Carrie S. (nee) Dellarobba, age 89, a resident of Hackensack and formerly of Lakewood, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Arthur La Ford. Devoted mother of Louis La Ford and his wife Iris, Lisa La Ford-Rovan and her husband Bruce, and the late Linda C. Arce. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Rose Porrino and her husband Robert. Carrie was known to her many family members and friends as Daisy. She was a fabulous chef who loved taking day trips to Atlantic City. She felt very much at home in her beloved Lakewood community. She was also a great lover of animals and had a talent for crocheting and crafts. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 1-5PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Oradell. A committal service will take place following mass as Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 are appreciated by the family. Visit Daisy's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved