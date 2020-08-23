1/1
Carroll A. "Port" Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carroll "Port" A. Porter

Ocean Beach II - Carroll "Port" A. Porter, 91, of Ocean Beach II, Toms River Twp., NJ passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Born in Gary, Indiana, he lived in Allendale, NJ for 41 years before moving full time to Ocean Beach II in 1991.

Port received his Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University and his Master's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran.

Port was a Computer Programmer for many years, retiring from General Foods in White Plains, NY.

He was the longtime President of the Ocean Beach II Association and was also a member of the Holiday Observers of Allendale, NJ and the Masonic Lodge of Ramsey, NJ.

Port was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Ann, in 2012.

He is survived by his children Jennifer Porter and her partner Laura Matarazzo of Oakland, NJ, Steve Porter and his wife Barbara of Ramsey, NJ and Carol Steeneck and her husband Brian of Oakland, NJ, his brother Robert Porter and his wife Mary of Englewood, FL, three grandchildren Lauren Pettorossi and her husband Mark, Allison Raspanti and her husband Dan, Stephen Porter, Jr. and three great grandchildren Jayda Pettorossi, Reagan Pettorossi and Alyssa Raspanti.

The family will receive friends Wednesday 10:00am - 11:00am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Burial
George Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
706 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved