Carroll "Port" A. Porter
Ocean Beach II - Carroll "Port" A. Porter, 91, of Ocean Beach II, Toms River Twp., NJ passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born in Gary, Indiana, he lived in Allendale, NJ for 41 years before moving full time to Ocean Beach II in 1991.
Port received his Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University and his Master's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran.
Port was a Computer Programmer for many years, retiring from General Foods in White Plains, NY.
He was the longtime President of the Ocean Beach II Association and was also a member of the Holiday Observers of Allendale, NJ and the Masonic Lodge of Ramsey, NJ.
Port was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Ann, in 2012.
He is survived by his children Jennifer Porter and her partner Laura Matarazzo of Oakland, NJ, Steve Porter and his wife Barbara of Ramsey, NJ and Carol Steeneck and her husband Brian of Oakland, NJ, his brother Robert Porter and his wife Mary of Englewood, FL, three grandchildren Lauren Pettorossi and her husband Mark, Allison Raspanti and her husband Dan, Stephen Porter, Jr. and three great grandchildren Jayda Pettorossi, Reagan Pettorossi and Alyssa Raspanti.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 10:00am - 11:00am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
