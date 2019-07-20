Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holmdel - Caryl E. Calhoun, 85, of Holmdel, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens, Middletown surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Caryl was born on April 13, 1934 in Montclair. Caryl was a Bookkeeper for Buhler/Chrysler in Hazlet for many years before retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, music, writing poetry, painting, and sports.

Caryl was predeceased by her parents, Mildred (Knopp) and Herbert Ebann, and her beloved husband, Arthur D. Calhoun. She is survived by her dear children, James J. Calhoun and his wife, Janet of Holmdel. Sean W. Calhoun and his wife, Kristine, of Middletown and Gregory A. Calhoun and his wife, Melanie, of Hazlet, her cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Haile, Dane, Bryce, Samuel, Olivia, Shaye, Riley Calhoun and Ethan Whaley. Caryl will be deeply missed, always cherished and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM and Monday morning, 8:45 AM to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt. 35 North, Hazlet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday morning, July 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Burial to follow at Shorelands Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hwy 35, Hazlet. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 20, 2019
