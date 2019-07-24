|
|
Casby Sparks, Jr.
Lakewood - Casby Sparks, Jr., 59, of Lakewood passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home. He was predeceased by his father, Casby Sparks, Sr. Surviving are his wife, seven children, his mother, two brothers, a sister, and his grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at the Old Ship of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Englishtown on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday at 11 a.m. For further information please visit www.higginsmemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019