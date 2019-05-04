|
Caterina Cuppari
West Long Branch - Caterina Cuppari, 80 of West Long Branch, NJ entered into eternal life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Panaia di Spilinga, Italy and resided there before coming to Long Branch, NJ in 1971.
Caterina was a communicant of Christ the King Parish of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, NJ.
Caterina was pre-deceased by her husband, Agostino Cuppari on April 26, 2019, her parents, Savino and Domenica Cuppari, her son-in-law, Vincent Booze, her brothers; Franco and Pasquale Cuppari both in Italy and her sister, Nicoletta Cuppari in Argentina. She is survived by her daughter: Rosanna Booze of Tinton Falls, NJ, her sons; Pasquale and wife Gina Cuppari of Manchester, NJ and Savino and wife Bernadette Cuppari of Ocean Twp., NJ, two sisters; Rosa and husband Antonio Barritta of Holmdel, NJ and Maria and husband Agostino Pugliese of Metuchen, NJ, along with her grandchildren, Cesarina, Giuliano, Sofia and Santino and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives & friends are invited to visit at Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ on Sunday from 4 — 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 10 AM from Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Long Branch, NJ. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred to the at .
