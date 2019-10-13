|
Catherine Agnes Christensen, of Lambertville, NJ, formerly of Forked River, died on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Wife of the late Martin Led Christensen, Cathy is survived by her children and their spouses Martin L. Christensen, Cathy C. (Timothy) Sandford and Robert A. (Judy) Christensen; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Life celebration services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 am at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Rd, New Hope, PA. Visitation at church Saturday morning from 10 am until the start of services. Memorial donations to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (cmtausa.org/cathy).
For a complete obituary visit Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home (vhmfh.com), 21 York St., Lambertville, NJ 08530.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019