Catherine A. Lynch
Middletown - Catherine A. Lynch, 79, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Care One at King James in Atlantic Highlands. Born in Brooklyn, she has resided in Middletown since 1983.
Mrs. Lynch was a loving wife and devoted mother of six. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and loved spending time with her 15 grandchildren.
She was predeceased by several of her siblings. Surviving are her husband of 55 years Donald Lynch of Middletown; her children and their spouses: Michael Lynch and Tonya of Florida, Colleen Siegert and Michael of Point Pleasant, Donald Lynch of Shrewsbury, Alicia Lynch of Pennsylvania, Patricia Hallam and Justin of Leonardo, and Sean Lynch and Dawn of Eatontown; her 13 grandchildren; and her sister Alice Clark and brother Joseph Emer.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, January 13 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020